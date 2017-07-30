Overview

Dr. Jason McKenzie, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Renown Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McKenzie works at Family Medicine Associates in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.