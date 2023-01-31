Dr. Jason Melear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Melear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Melear, MD
Dr. Jason Melear, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Smithville, Saint Marks Medical Center and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Melear's Office Locations
Texas Oncology - Austin Midtown901 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 421-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- Saint Marks Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My annual visit with Dr. Melear went very well. I asked questions about remission and got frank responses regarding the pros and cons of discontinuing the low-cost, low-dose and relatively risk-free chemo med I have been taking since 2013. I chose to continue due to his clear explanations. He and his predecessor, Dr. Richard Halmer have been wonderful for me and to me.
About Dr. Jason Melear, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902849805
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melear has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Melear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melear.
