Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM

Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.8 (19)
El Paso, TX
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM

Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Mendivil works at Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Mendivil's Office Locations

    Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
4646 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 313-6300
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
    Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
    Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice
2204 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 313-6300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Non-Healing Diabetic Foot Ulcer Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Had footcare...wound ulceration and calous.
    About Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790117893
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Trinity University, San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendivil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendivil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendivil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendivil works at Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mendivil’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendivil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendivil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendivil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendivil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

