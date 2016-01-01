Overview

Dr. Jason Mercer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Daytona, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Dr. Mercer works at Signature Healthcare of Volusia in South Daytona, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

