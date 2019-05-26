See All Dermatologists in Middletown, RI
Dr. Jason Michaels, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jason Michaels, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Michaels, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Michaels works at Aspire Dermatology in Middletown, RI with other offices in Newport, RI, Johnston, RI and Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Dematology
    102 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800
  2. 2
    Aspire Dermatology
    51 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800
  3. 3
    Johnston Office
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 321, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800
  4. 4
    Riverside Office
    1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 203, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Michaels?

    May 26, 2019
    Dr Michaels has always been patient and pleasant during all my office visits. He takes time to listen to you. I never have felt rushed. Very thorough and very friendly. I really like him. I had a little scab one time and he went over the procedure and the options. Never felt like I needed to rush into a decision. Every visit has been very good. I have been to both the Riverside and the Johnston locations.
    — May 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Michaels, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Michaels, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Michaels to family and friends

    Dr. Michaels' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Michaels

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Michaels, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Michaels, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316969694
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Roger Williams Medical Center|Tx Tech University Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Michaels, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.