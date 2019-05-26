Overview

Dr. Jason Michaels, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Michaels works at Aspire Dermatology in Middletown, RI with other offices in Newport, RI, Johnston, RI and Riverside, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.