Dr. Jason Michaels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Michaels, MD is a Dermatologist in Middletown, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Newport Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Michaels works at
Locations
1
Aspire Dematology102 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 239-1800
2
Aspire Dermatology51 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 239-1800
3
Johnston Office1524 Atwood Ave Ste 321, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 239-1800
4
Riverside Office1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 203, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 239-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Michaels has always been patient and pleasant during all my office visits. He takes time to listen to you. I never have felt rushed. Very thorough and very friendly. I really like him. I had a little scab one time and he went over the procedure and the options. Never felt like I needed to rush into a decision. Every visit has been very good. I have been to both the Riverside and the Johnston locations.
About Dr. Jason Michaels, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316969694
Education & Certifications
- Roger Williams Medical Center|Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels works at
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michaels speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
