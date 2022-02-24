Overview of Dr. Jason Mihalcin, DO

Dr. Jason Mihalcin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Mihalcin works at Aditya Verma MD in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.