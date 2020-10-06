Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Miller, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jason Miller, DPM
Dr. Jason Miller, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Tricare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
Go to see Dr. Miller, and you’ll be glad that you did, it’s that simple!
About Dr. Jason Miller, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1225023138
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Moravian College
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
