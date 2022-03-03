Dr. Jason K Miller, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason K Miller, DMD
Overview
Dr. Jason K Miller, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spring Hill, TN. They completed their residency with US Army Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Tanyard Springs Family Dentistry998 Williford Ct, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 709-6794
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
There's many reasons why me and my entire family has gone to Dr. Jason at Tanyard for over 10 years. It's because he (and his crew) are the best Iv ever seen. Always courteous. Always prompt. Always thorough. Always caring. Always professional, yet very personal too. The bonus, it RARELY hurts. - They are also always updating their equipment and office to "the latest technology." But that would not mean a thing if all the other things Iv mentioned weren't true. BUT that are. So that's why I'll always go to Dr. J.
About Dr. Jason K Miller, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1417003963
Education & Certifications
- US Army Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
