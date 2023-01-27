Dr. Jason Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Miller, MD
Dr. Jason Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Facial & Ocular Plastic Surgery Center PA7920 Acc Blvd Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
I had a consultation with Dr. Miller to address my tummy area. I was thoroughly impressed by Dr. Miller's honesty, knowledge, experience and manners. He asked me to "think long and hard" whether I really want to proceed. I will. And if I do decide to go forward, Dr. Miller will be the one I choose to perform the work. Thank you Dr. Mill and your welcoming staff, especially Gina. P.S. I had practically no wait time for my appointment, from the moment I walked into the practice till Dr. Miller showed up at the exam room. Small details show the high quality of the practice.
About Dr. Jason Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659539583
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.