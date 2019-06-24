Dr. Jason Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Miller, MD
Dr. Jason Miller, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
University of Nebraska Medical Center983335 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-8363
Village Pointe Aesthetic Surgery17617 Burke St, Omaha, NE 68118 Directions (402) 596-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Performed surgery on my infant son and did a fantastic job. So good with children and he really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jason Miller, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1972525707
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
