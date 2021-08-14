Dr. Jason Misher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Misher, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Misher, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine Specialties and Cardiology at Lynbrook733 Sunrise Hwy, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 593-3541
Advantagecare Physicians PC - Hempstead226 Clinton St, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 483-2020
AdvantageCare Physicians70 Charles Lindbergh Blvd Ste 100, Uniondale, NY 11553 Directions (516) 483-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Misher now for about 3 years. He is warm, friendly, and a good listener. He explains his procedures and presents information well. Unlike many doctors, he clearly remembers me when I come in, as seen by his comments and questions about how I am doing.
About Dr. Jason Misher, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1215202494
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
