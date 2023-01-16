See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Port Charlotte, FL
Overview

Dr. Jason Mlnarik, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / College of Osteoapthic Medicine|University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.

Dr. Mlnarik works at Advanced Orthopedic Center in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Broken Arm and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 (941) 629-6262
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    350 Mary St Ste C, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 (941) 639-6699
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 133 ratings
    Patient Ratings (133)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Doctor is very thorough in going over my situation and options. Questions I have are always answered to the max.
    David Troyano,Sr. — Jan 16, 2023
