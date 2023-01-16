Overview

Dr. Jason Mlnarik, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / College of Osteoapthic Medicine|University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.



Dr. Mlnarik works at Advanced Orthopedic Center in Port Charlotte, FL with other offices in Punta Gorda, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Broken Arm and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.