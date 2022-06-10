Overview of Dr. Jason Moellinger, MD

Dr. Jason Moellinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Moellinger works at Urology Centers Alabama in Homewood, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.