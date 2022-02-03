Overview of Dr. Jason Mouzakes, MD

Dr. Jason Mouzakes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Mouzakes works at Albany Medical Center in Albany, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.