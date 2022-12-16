Overview of Dr. Jason Mudd, MD

Dr. Jason Mudd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Mudd works at Head & Neck Surgeons Of NM in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.