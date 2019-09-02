Overview

Dr. Jason Murphy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Surgical Clinic Associates in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.