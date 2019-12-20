See All Plastic Surgeons in Surprise, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Mussman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (172)
Map Pin Small Surprise, AZ
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Mussman, MD

Dr. Jason Mussman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus and Banner Estrella Medical Center.

Dr. Mussman works at Regency Specialties in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Alpena, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mussman's Office Locations

    Regency Specialties
    14725 W Mountain View Blvd Ste 200, Surprise, AZ 85374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 251-6431
    Regency Plastic Surgery
    10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 251-6431
    Alpena Regional Medical Center-bhs
    1501 W Chisholm St, Alpena, MI 49707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 356-5230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 172 ratings
    Patient Ratings (172)
    5 Star
    (167)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jason Mussman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144430182
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda U Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Undergraduate School
    • Albion College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Mussman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mussman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    172 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mussman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mussman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

