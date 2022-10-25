Dr. Jason Nazar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Nazar, DO
Overview of Dr. Jason Nazar, DO
Dr. Jason Nazar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Nazar's Office Locations
Sanjeev Zutshi PA3390 Tamiami Trl Ste 105, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 336-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office is super amazing. I have memory loss and often forget what time my appointment is or what my referral was for. Every time I call I get someone kind patient and caring. They always take the time to listen and care about their patients. It shows. 100%.
About Dr. Jason Nazar, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1730521873
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nazar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nazar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nazar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Nazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nazar.
