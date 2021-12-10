Dr. Jason Neustadter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neustadter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Neustadter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Neustadter, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Dr. Neustadter works at
Locations
Skin and Laser Surgery Center of PA1528 Walnut St Ste 1101, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 735-4994Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Neustadter was able to easily cure a small breakout on my face that I had, when no one I had seen around here in South Jersey could. I am forever grateful and would recommend him to anyone. Worth the trip over the bridge if you have a difficult problem.
About Dr. Jason Neustadter, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1063632461
Education & Certifications
- Squamous Cell Skin Cancer-Yale University Department Of Dermatology
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neustadter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neustadter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neustadter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neustadter works at
Dr. Neustadter has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neustadter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Neustadter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neustadter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neustadter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neustadter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.