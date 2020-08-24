Dr. Jason Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Newman, MD
Dr. Jason Newman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, Pennsylvania Hospital, Princeton Medical Center and Reading Hospital.
Otorhinolaryngology Pmws800 Walnut St Fl 18, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5180
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a frontal Mucocele that stunned one of my muscle controlling my right eye. Dr. Newman performed the surgery and was fantastic. He squeezed me in in before his scheduled vacation. I want to say thank you for your professionalism and great work as well as not letting me deal with the mucocele for another week or two. You are a true professional and a caring doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1356378251
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Cornell University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Oral Cancer, ENT Cancer and Tonsil Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
