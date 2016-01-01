See All Pediatricians in Kapolei, HI
Dr. Jason Ninomiya, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Ninomiya, MD

Dr. Jason Ninomiya, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kapolei, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Ninomiya works at Kapolei Pediatrics LLC in Kapolei, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ninomiya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kapolei Pediatrics LLC
    1001 Kamokila Blvd Ste 193, Kapolei, HI 96707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 693-7300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration
Laryngitis
Limb Swelling
Newborn Jaundice
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Tachycardia
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jason Ninomiya, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598777575
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Ninomiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ninomiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ninomiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ninomiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ninomiya works at Kapolei Pediatrics LLC in Kapolei, HI. View the full address on Dr. Ninomiya’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ninomiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ninomiya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ninomiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ninomiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.