Dr. Jason Nitche, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (97)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jason Nitche, MD

Dr. Jason Nitche, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Nitche works at Orthopaedic Institute Brielle Orthopaedics in Forked River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nitche's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Ocean Health Group
    765 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Main office
    457 Jack Martin Blvd, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
  3. 3
    Freehold Office
    901 W Main St Ste 265, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-7500
  4. 4
    Brielle Orthopedics
    823 Lacey Rd, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 971-7616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ocean University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Shoulder Dislocation

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 97 ratings
    Patient Ratings (97)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 11, 2023
    We were lucky enough to have Dr. Nitche treat my 14-year-old with a broken arm. He treated him with respect and professionalism and turned a tragic moment, telling a 14-year-old boy that he needs to be in a cast into not a big deal. I cannot say enough positive remarks about this office, everyone there was just amazing. I will recommend Dr. Nitche and his practice to anyone and everyone.
    Christy — Jan 11, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jason Nitche, MD
    About Dr. Jason Nitche, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700050978
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson-UMDNJ
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Nitche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nitche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nitche has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nitche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nitche has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nitche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    97 patients have reviewed Dr. Nitche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nitche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nitche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nitche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

