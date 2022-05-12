See All Podiatrists in Santa Cruz, CA
Dr. Jason Novick, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jason Novick, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (13)
Map Pin Small Santa Cruz, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jason Novick, DPM

Dr. Jason Novick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA. 

Dr. Novick works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Greer, DPM
Dr. James Greer, DPM
4.6 (101)
View Profile

Dr. Novick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican
    1595 Soquel Dr Ste 150, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 462-2132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Novick?

    May 12, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Novick for several years for Podiatry issues and treatments. I have always found great treatment outcomes, timely, well planned office visits, appointment reminders are good, schedule of patients appointments set to reduce wait times to a very minimal. Highly recommended on my behalf after 40 years in the medical field as Director of Radiology/Cardiopulmonary/Cardiac Imaging/EEG
    Richard Crescini — May 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Novick, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Novick, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Novick to family and friends

    Dr. Novick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Novick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Novick, DPM.

    About Dr. Jason Novick, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689630808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Novick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Novick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Novick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Novick works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican in Santa Cruz, CA. View the full address on Dr. Novick’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Novick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Novick, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.