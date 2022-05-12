Dr. Jason Novick, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Novick, DPM
Dr. Jason Novick, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1595 Soquel Dr Ste 150, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 Directions (831) 462-2132
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Dr. Novick for several years for Podiatry issues and treatments. I have always found great treatment outcomes, timely, well planned office visits, appointment reminders are good, schedule of patients appointments set to reduce wait times to a very minimal. Highly recommended on my behalf after 40 years in the medical field as Director of Radiology/Cardiopulmonary/Cardiac Imaging/EEG
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Dr. Novick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Novick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novick speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Novick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.