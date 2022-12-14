Dr. Jason Nydick, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nydick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Nydick, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Nydick, DO
Dr. Jason Nydick, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Nydick works at
Dr. Nydick's Office Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
Wesley Chapel2653 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste 201, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 910-3668
-
3
Citrus Park6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Directions (813) 387-9890
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nydick?
I am very thankful I found Dr. Nydick. He was very familiar with my nerve pain issues after ordering a few test confirming the problem as carpal tunnel. I underwent surgery on my right hand, never a moment of pain. Nerve pain was gone immediately after surgery. I am so thankful I found Dr. Nydick. Great facility and staff all are 5 star.
About Dr. Jason Nydick, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1417108374
Education & Certifications
- Florida Orthopedic Institute
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nydick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nydick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nydick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nydick works at
Dr. Nydick has seen patients for Limb Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nydick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Nydick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nydick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nydick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nydick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.