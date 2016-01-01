Dr. Jason Ofori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ofori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ofori, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Ofori, MD
Dr. Jason Ofori, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Ofori works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ofori's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Associates2865 N Reynolds Rd Ste 170, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 578-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ofori?
About Dr. Jason Ofori, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1760454086
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GHANA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ofori has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ofori accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ofori has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ofori works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ofori. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ofori.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ofori, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ofori appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.