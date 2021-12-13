Overview of Dr. Jason Ojeda, MD

Dr. Jason Ojeda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ojeda works at Jefferson Internal Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.