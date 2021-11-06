Dr. Jason Orien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Orien, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Orien, MD
Dr. Jason Orien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Orien works at
Dr. Orien's Office Locations
Urology Specialists of Nevada2010 Wellness Way Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 877-0814Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
What a great experience. Dr. Orien is a friendly, wonderful doctor who's practical manner is superior and his bedside manner matches. From start to finish his staff was professional, friendly, and just pleasant to be around. I received top notch treatment, my financial obligations were clearly explained to me, along with the procedure and the do's and don'ts. I went home feeling confident I had received the best medical care available. Thanks Dr. Orien for taking great care of me. And he's hilarious.
About Dr. Jason Orien, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1750648002
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orien accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Orien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orien has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Orien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orien.
