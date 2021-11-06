Overview of Dr. Jason Orien, MD

Dr. Jason Orien, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Orien works at Urology Specialists of Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.