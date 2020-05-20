Dr. Jason Paluzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paluzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Paluzzi, MD
Dr. Jason Paluzzi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Odessa, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida
NeuSpine Institute15141 Ogden Loop, Odessa, FL 33556 Directions (813) 333-9113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 2445 Country Place Blvd, New Port Richey, FL 34655 Directions (813) 333-1186
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
The office was practicing social distancing and I felt safe coming in as a new patient. Dr Paluzzi was exceptional, taking great care to explain my MRI findings and how best to treat the problem. Before going down the extreme option, surgery, he has requested additional x-rays to ensure he has all of the information necessary and I truly appreciate that!
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1235405143
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
