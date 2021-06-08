See All Dermatologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (42)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Papenfuss works at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Norfolk, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 371-3564
  3. 3
    Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates
    17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 218, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 758-5522
  4. 4
    Lakeside Hills Office Plaza
    2323 S 171st St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Faith Regional Health Services
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Biopsy
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Birthmark Removal Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carbon Dioxide Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Excision
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fractional Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Vein Removal Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Body Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Scalp Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Scalp Conditions Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • American Medical Security
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Midlands Choice
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jun 08, 2021
    I've been to Dr Jason Papenfuss and also with his Father. I called today as I needed a growth removed. Can't get an appointment until Oct. I guess they don't want my business anymore.
    — Jun 08, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD
    About Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881784973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Utah Health and Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Medical Education

