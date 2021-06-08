Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papenfuss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD
Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC1800 W Pasewalk Ave Ste 100, Norfolk, NE 68701 Directions (402) 371-3564
Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 218, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5522
Lakeside Hills Office Plaza2323 S 171st St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 552-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Faith Regional Health Services
- Methodist Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Aetna
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- American Medical Security
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Medicare
- Midlands Choice
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I've been to Dr Jason Papenfuss and also with his Father. I called today as I needed a growth removed. Can't get an appointment until Oct. I guess they don't want my business anymore.
About Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881784973
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- University Of Utah Health and Science Center
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
