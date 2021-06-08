Overview

Dr. Jason Papenfuss, MD is a Dermatologist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Papenfuss works at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Norfolk, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Hair Loss and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.