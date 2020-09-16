Dr. Jason Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Parikh, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Parikh, MD
Dr. Jason Parikh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Duly Health and Care - Neurology3825 Highland Ave Ste 102, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 469-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
This is no better dr. PERIOD! Treating the whole patient,using his expertise & effectiveness to take responsibility; Dr.Parikh goes above & beyond expectations every single time. He is the GOLD standard. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jason Parikh, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconson Hospital Madison
- Lutheran General Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- Neurology
