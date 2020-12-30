Dr. Jason Paris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Paris, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Paris, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers16801 Newburgh Rd Ste 106, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 591-6660
Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers609 W Main St, Brighton, MI 48116 Directions (810) 229-2887
Paris Asthma & Allergy Centers37650 Professional Center Dr Ste 105A, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 591-6660Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Paris due to difficulty with breathing. Not only was he very caring and comforting, but also determined to find a solution. I felt very comfortable asking questions and Dr. Paris was very knowledgeable. He took the time to listen to all of my concerns. Incredibly caring with an amazing bedside manner. Thank you, Dr. Paris!
About Dr. Jason Paris, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
