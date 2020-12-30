Overview

Dr. Jason Paris, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Paris works at Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers in Livonia, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.