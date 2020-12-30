See All Allergists & Immunologists in Livonia, MI
Dr. Jason Paris, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Paris, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Paris works at Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers in Livonia, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers
    16801 Newburgh Rd Ste 106, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 591-6660
  2. 2
    Paris Asthma and Allergy Centers
    609 W Main St, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 229-2887
  3. 3
    Paris Asthma & Allergy Centers
    37650 Professional Center Dr Ste 105A, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 591-6660
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 30, 2020
    I went to see Dr. Paris due to difficulty with breathing. Not only was he very caring and comforting, but also determined to find a solution. I felt very comfortable asking questions and Dr. Paris was very knowledgeable. He took the time to listen to all of my concerns. Incredibly caring with an amazing bedside manner. Thank you, Dr. Paris!
    Victoria — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Paris, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376502096
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    Internship
    • Saint Mary Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MI MED SCH|University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
