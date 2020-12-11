See All Plastic Surgeons in Munster, IN
Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital.

Dr. Petrungaro works at Petrungaro Plastic Surgery in Munster, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Petrungaro Plastic Surgery
    800 MacArthur Blvd Ste 21, Munster, IN 46321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 836-1163

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital

Aging Face
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Aging Face
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor

Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 11, 2020
    First of all I am beyond pleased with my TT, lipo 360 results. Didn't experience pain, my whole recovery was smooth. I had the best surgeon. Had the best experience at Dr. Petrungaro plastic surgery . Let me start with Dr. P a very straight forward Doctor and I liked that, he is also very confident about his work as he should be. Very please with his work. Dr. P's RN/Wife Amy is the sweetest person ever. She takes the time to get to know you and explain everything to you. After my surgery I had so many questions, so I will email her and she will get back to me within minutes even on weekends. She's amazing. Also their assistant its pretty awesome. Thank you Dr. Petrungaro plastic surgery.
    Nury — Dec 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD
    About Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871765057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center--Hand Surgery
    Residency
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center--Plastic Surgery
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center--General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Petrungaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrungaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petrungaro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petrungaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petrungaro works at Petrungaro Plastic Surgery in Munster, IN. View the full address on Dr. Petrungaro’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrungaro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrungaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrungaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrungaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

