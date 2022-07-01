Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University California Irvine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Urology San Diego3907 Waring Rd Ste 4, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 295-9984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-6158
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Phillips is the best Dr anywhere. So kind and so professional. He is outstanding at his profession
About Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado - Urology
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- University California Irvine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Urology
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Urinary Hesitancy, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Phillips speaks Spanish.
