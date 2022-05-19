Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Dr. Phillips' Office Locations
Dr Hyler Ob Gyn and Associates LLC1560 Kingsley Ave Ste 4, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 606-9311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Phillips now for 4 years and he always listens to my concerns and works with me with coming up with a health goal or plan together. He has a great bedside manner & his sense of humor makes it easier to talk to him. I think he is a great Doctor.
About Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
