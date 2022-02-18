Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Phillips, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Harlingen Medical Center, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Phillips works at
Locations
Harlingen Office512 Victoria Ln Ste 2, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 365-4400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Phillips Gastroenterology615 Camelot Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 Directions (956) 428-5700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harlingen Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My pcp referred me to Dr Phillips. He is very prompt and knowledgeable. His diagnosis of condition was spot on. Best GI I have ever seen.
About Dr. Jason Phillips, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760442685
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phillips, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phillips appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.