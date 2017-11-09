Overview of Dr. Jason Pickelman, MD

Dr. Jason Pickelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pickelman works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.