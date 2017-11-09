Dr. Jason Pickelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Pickelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Pickelman, MD
Dr. Jason Pickelman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pickelman's Office Locations
Collom & Carney Clinic1902 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He had a great bedside manner and makes the patient feel at ease.
About Dr. Jason Pickelman, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1538163910
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Caroline - Urology
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickelman has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickelman.
