Dr. Jason Pleimann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Pleimann, MD
Dr. Jason Pleimann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Washington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pleimann's Office Locations
Ozark Orthopaedics3317 N Wimberly Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 521-2752
Ozark Orthopaedics1800 Se Moberly Ln, Bentonville, AR 72712 Directions (479) 715-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Washington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pleimann performed my posterior tibial repair. My surgery and recovery went exceptionally well thanks to Dr. Pleimann, his staff, and the physical therapists on the 2nd floor. I would highly recommend him to anyone with foot or ankle issues. He is an excellent surgeon and doctor.
About Dr. Jason Pleimann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pleimann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pleimann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pleimann has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pleimann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pleimann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pleimann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pleimann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pleimann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.