Dr. Jason Poteet, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Poteet, MD
Dr. Jason Poteet, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.
Dr. Poteet works at
Dr. Poteet's Office Locations
Urology Partners of North Texas6801 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768
Urology Partners of North Texas7100 Oakmont Blvd Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Central Texas Urology601 W State Highway 6 Ste 109, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 741-6113
Urology Partners of North Texas945 Hilltop Dr Ste 100, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Not a long, wait, asked your opinion, and make a decision They’re very professional, great group of people
About Dr. Jason Poteet, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences in Shreveport
- LSUHSC-Shreveport
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poteet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poteet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poteet has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poteet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Poteet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poteet.
