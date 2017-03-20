Dr. Jason Potter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Potter, MD
Dr. Jason Potter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter's Office Locations
-
1
Jason K Potter MD9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 245-1475Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Potter?
Dr Potter is an absolute genius when it comes to breast cancer reconstruction. You can't get any better .
About Dr. Jason Potter, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467449207
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Potter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Potter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Potter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Potter works at
Dr. Potter has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Facial Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Potter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Potter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Potter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Potter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Potter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.