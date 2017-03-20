See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Jason Potter, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Potter, MD

Dr. Jason Potter, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Potter works at Jason K Potter MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Potter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jason K Potter MD
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 245-1475
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Calf Implant Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Revision Rhinoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
In-Office Skin Procedure Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lip Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Re-Operative Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jason Potter, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467449207
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
