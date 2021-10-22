Dr. Jason Pozner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Pozner, MD
Overview of Dr. Jason Pozner, MD
Dr. Jason Pozner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pozner works at
Dr. Pozner's Office Locations
-
1
Jason N Pozner MD PA4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 101C, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 367-9101Monday9:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Sanctuary Medical center3500 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 493-8314
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pozner?
Does Dr Pozner have a personal email? I would like to email him some pictures personally. Thank you
About Dr. Jason Pozner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285768457
Education & Certifications
- Plas and Aesthetic Surgery Center
- Suny Downstate Mc
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pozner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pozner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pozner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pozner works at
Dr. Pozner speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.