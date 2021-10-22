See All Plastic Surgeons in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Jason Pozner, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jason Pozner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (32)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Pozner, MD

Dr. Jason Pozner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Pozner works at Sanctuary Plastic Surgery in Boca Raton, FL with other offices in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Pozner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jason N Pozner MD PA
    4800 N Federal Hwy Ste 101C, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 367-9101
    Monday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Sanctuary Medical center
    3500 Kyoto Gardens Dr Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 493-8314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dermatological Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dermatological Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pozner?

    Oct 22, 2021
    Does Dr Pozner have a personal email? I would like to email him some pictures personally. Thank you
    — Oct 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jason Pozner, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jason Pozner, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pozner to family and friends

    Dr. Pozner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pozner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Pozner, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Pozner, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285768457
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plas and Aesthetic Surgery Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Pozner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pozner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pozner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pozner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pozner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pozner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pozner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pozner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jason Pozner, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.