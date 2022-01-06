Overview of Dr. Jason Prescott, MD

Dr. Jason Prescott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED.



Dr. Prescott works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.