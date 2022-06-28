Overview of Dr. Jason Pruzansky, MD

Dr. Jason Pruzansky, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Mt Sinai Medical Center and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Pruzansky works at HANDSPORT SURGERY INSTITUTE in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.