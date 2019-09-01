Dr. Jason Rahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Rahal, MD
Dr. Jason Rahal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
South Shore Neurospine Group851 Main St Ste 6, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 331-0250
- South Shore Hospital
highly recommended operated on my herniated disc and everything went perfectly
About Dr. Jason Rahal, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University
Dr. Rahal has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
