Overview of Dr. Jason Rahal, MD

Dr. Jason Rahal, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Rahal works at South Shore Neurospine Group in South Weymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.