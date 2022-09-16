Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD
Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Texastech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Muleshoe Area Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center and Seminole Hospital District.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations
-
1
Sports Zone Orthopedics at Regal Park Medical Center8214 MILWAUKEE AVE, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 475-5544Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Muleshoe Area Medical Center
- Plains Regional Medical Center
- Seminole Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramsey?
Dr Ramsey took the time. Never made me feel rushed. And was so professional
About Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1447479787
Education & Certifications
- Cincinatti Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Texastech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.