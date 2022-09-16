Overview of Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD

Dr. Jason Ramsey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Texastech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Muleshoe Area Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center and Seminole Hospital District.



Dr. Ramsey works at Sports Zone Orthopedics at Regal Park Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Rotator Cuff Tear and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.