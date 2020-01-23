See All Hand Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Jason Rehm, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (46)
Map Pin Small Chattanooga, TN
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jason Rehm, MD

Dr. Jason Rehm, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Rehm works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Rehm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group
    901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-1300
  2. 2
    Erlanger at Volkswagen
    7380 Volkswagen Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-8971
  3. 3
    Chattanooga Office
    979 E 3rd St # C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 756-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 23, 2020
    A car crash destroyed my hand almost. I'm talking degloving, tendon replacement, etc. Any bad thing that could've possibly happened to it, happened, without being fully torn off haha. (Though it was very serious, I joke because I have my hand, so it's all good). Rehm did all 4 of my surgeries to fix it. Incredible. It's almost completely back to normal, spare some movements bending my fingers down, but I have a dynasplint fixing that too now. All of my family, friends, and some are medical professionals, are just completely astonished that he was able to pull it off. Its magnificent. Couldn't be happier.
    Mylashia Strawter — Jan 23, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Rehm, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073589057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Jackson
    Residency
    • Erlanger Health System
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Rehm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rehm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rehm works at Plastic Surgery Group in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Rehm’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

