Dr. Jason Reingold, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (40)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Reingold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Reingold works at The Holistic Heart Center at Georgia Cardiovascular and Primary Care in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Cardiovascular and Primary Care
    11680 Great Oaks Way Ste 170, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 900-9970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Abdominal Pain
Nuclear Stress Testing
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Abdominal Pain

Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease in Women Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Murmur Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Every visit is “eye opening!” He’s sincerely caring as to how he imparts what may be alarming news otherwise. He thoughtfully considers the correct path of care for me. Very respectful and knowledgeable.
    Jacqueline Deschambault — Aug 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Reingold, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639374283
    Education & Certifications

    • Mass General Hospital Harvard University
    • University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
    • UCSF
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Reingold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reingold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reingold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reingold works at The Holistic Heart Center at Georgia Cardiovascular and Primary Care in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Reingold’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Reingold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reingold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reingold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reingold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

