Dr. Jason Reingold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Reingold works at The Holistic Heart Center at Georgia Cardiovascular and Primary Care in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.