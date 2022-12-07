Dr. Jason Reinhart, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Reinhart, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jason Reinhart, DO
Dr. Jason Reinhart, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Reinhart works at
Dr. Reinhart's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Neurology Associates10474 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 377-7410
-
2
Arizona Neurology Associates11851 N 51st Ave Ste E130, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (855) 506-3876
- 3 14420 W Meeker Blvd Bldg A, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 377-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reinhart?
I had a stroke back in 2010 and was given Dr Reinhart at the hospital. I've had great follow up. He takes the time with me. I had another stroke in 2021 and was given a different Dr and she was horrible! I had forgotten Dr Reinhart's name and the Dr mentioned Rienhart...yep now I remembered the name. I would recommend Dr Reinhart!
About Dr. Jason Reinhart, DO
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1629049978
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reinhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhart works at
Dr. Reinhart has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.