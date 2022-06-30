Overview of Dr. Jason Reynolds, MD

Dr. Jason Reynolds, MD is an Urology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.



Dr. Reynolds works at Baptist Health Medical Group Colorectal Surgery in Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.