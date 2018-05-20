See All General Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Reynoso works at Honor Health Bariatric in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    HonorHealth Bariatric Center
    10210 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 882-7460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2018
    Not only is Dr. Reynoso amazing, the entire bariatric staff at HonorHealth truly cares about and for you! Dr. Reynoso spent time in the room talking face to face to me until he was sure I was comfortable and had answers to every single question every time I have seen him. 10 out of 10 I would recommend him!
    Brittany S. — May 20, 2018
    About Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093987141
    Education & Certifications

    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynoso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reynoso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reynoso works at Honor Health Bariatric in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Reynoso’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynoso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynoso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynoso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynoso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

