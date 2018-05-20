Overview

Dr. Jason Reynoso, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Reynoso works at Honor Health Bariatric in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.