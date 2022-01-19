Overview

Dr. Jason Ridgel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Joan C Edwards School Of Medicine At Marshall University and is affiliated with UH St. John Medical Center and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.



Dr. Ridgel works at Westshore Primary Care Assocs in Sheffield Village, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.